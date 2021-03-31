WASHINGTON (AP) — Defeated Iowa Democrat drops challenge to House seat she lost to Republican by 6 votes.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 31, 2021, 4:19 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defeated Iowa Democrat drops challenge to House seat she lost to Republican by 6 votes.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.