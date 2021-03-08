CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Del. lowest since October

The Associated Press

March 8, 2021, 9:55 AM

DOVER, Del. — The state of Delaware has hit its lowest total of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in more than five months.

The Delaware State Journal reported Sunday that 104 people were hospitalized due to complications stemming from COVID-19. Of those, 13 people are considered to be critically ill. That’s the fewest hospitalizations since the end of October.

The Delaware Division of Public Health also added nine COVID-related deaths in its latest update.

Each person who died had an underlying health issue. Five of them were in nursing homes.

The state has seen a total of 88,354 cases and 1,473 deaths over the past year. Meanwhile, more than 268,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered.

