AP Top U.S. News at 11:52 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

March 10, 2021, 12:00 AM

Report: Cuomo groped female aide in governor’s residence

Jury selection resumes as Chauvin faces possible new charge

Invalidations of Meghan’s claims of racism hurt Black women

Journalist acquitted in Iowa case seen as attack on press

As GOP makes it harder to vote, few Republicans dissent

Nursing home residents can get hugs again, feds say

Clinics wait to vaccinate farmworkers: ‘Our hands are tied’

No evidence migrants at border significantly spreading virus

California governor lays groundwork to fight expected recall

After pandemic year, weary world looks back — and forward

