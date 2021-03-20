AP Top U.S. News at 10:58 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Asian women say shootings point to relentless, racist tropes Prosecutor: Man accused of 1 murder says he really killed 16 Some NY nursing homes proved helpless in face of virus surge Rallies in Atlanta, nation against hate after spa shootings Spa shootings could be first test of Georgia hate crimes law US businesses near border struggle with boundaries' closure In poor districts, pandemic overwhelms school counselors In French woods, rivals take aim at senator's WWI research Ex-UCLA coach gets 8 months in prison for admissions scam Subpoenas target Baltimore's top prosecutor, city councilman