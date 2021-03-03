CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
3 die when car hits 9 people in San Diego; driver in custody

The Associated Press

March 15, 2021, 2:33 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A driver plowed through a crowd on a sidewalk in downtown San Diego on Monday morning, killing three people and injuring six others, including two who are hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

The driver — whom authorities identified only as a 71-year-old man — appeared to be driving while impaired when his car suddenly veered off the street shortly after 9 a.m. near a community college and went up onto the sidewalk briefly before returning to the road, said San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit.

Nisleit said the driver identified himself to police and he was arrested. Earlier police had stated that he had tried to flee.

Multiple ambulances responded to the scene near City College where on a typical weekday morning it is a busy area with students walking by. There is also a large homeless population in the vicinity.

Related Categories:

National News

Tags:

san diego

