CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden stands by vaccine timeline | Update on COVID-19 relief | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Sheriff: Former NFL wide…

Sheriff: Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson, 38, found dead in Florida hotel room

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 5:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff: Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson, 38, found dead in Florida hotel room.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | NFL News | Other Sports News | Sports

RAND studies show devastating effects and climate of military sexual assault, harassment

Presidential Rank Awards will return this year, OPM says

DoD's real estate issues no longer a 'high risk' area, GAO says

'Might as well keep working.' Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up