AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Power outages in Texas dropped below 1 million on Thursday morning for the first time in…

APTOPIX_Winter_Weather_Texas_80115 A fox or small coyote crosses Plano Road between cars moving through the Spring Creek Nature Area as a second winter storm brought more snow and continued freezing temperatures to North Texas on Tuesday night, Feb. 16, 2021, in Richardson, Texas. Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP Winter_Weather_Tennessee_41921 A lone man walks down the center of a snowy Beale Street in Downtown Memphis, Tenn., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Jim Weber/Daily Memphian via AP Winter_Weather_West_Virginia_09143 An AEP worker begin cuts tree branches from a power line, as the area continues to deal with the fall out from winter weather on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va. Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP Winter_Weather_Tennessee_41170 Mike Leslie capitalizes on a rare chance to cross-county ski in Overton Park in Midtown Memphis, Tenn. Feb. 17, 2021. Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP Winter_Weather_Texas_17704 Crews use plows to clear snow from American Airlines Terminal C at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Dallas. Another round of snow fell overnight at the airport. Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP Winter_Weather_Texas_54806 U.S. Postal Services mail carrier RayShawn Riley delivers mail to a snow covered neighborhood after a second winter storm brought more snow and continued freezing temperatures to North Texas on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Richardson, Texas. Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP Winter_Weather_Tennessee_84821 Beau Bowden grabs his snow board while catching air at the bottom of the Mississippi River Bluffs in Downtown Memphis, Tenn., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Jim Weber/Daily Memphian via AP APTOPIX_Winter_Weather_Nebraska_22256 A bluejay looks on as a competitor for food comes in for a landing on a hanging peanut wreath bird feeder on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, on the south shore on Holmes Lake Park in Lincoln, Neb. After 10 days of frigid weather - including a period of below-zero high temperatures - the area is forecasted to receive a more reasonable climate heading into the next week and a half. Francis Gardler/Lincoln Journal Star via AP Winter_Weather_Nebraska_35472 A pair of ice fishermen pull a sled with their gear out on the snow and ice-covered surface of Holmes Lake Park on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 in Lincoln, Neb. After 10 days of frigid weather - including a period of below-zero high temperatures - the area is forecasted to receive a more reasonable climate heading into the next week and a half. Francis Gardler/Lincoln Journal Star via AP Winter_Weather_West_Virginia_68370 Thick ice is accumulates on a parked car as the area continues to deal with the fall out from winter weather on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va. Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP Winter_Weather_West_Virginia_06877 View of downed and broken trees over a rest stop in Huntington, W.Va. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, as the area continues to deal with the fall out from winter weather. Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP APTOPIX_Winter_Weather_Texas_37848 After seeing a posting on Facebook, LaDonna (no last name given) drove from Johnson County, Texas to collect some of the dumpsters-full of ice cream thrown out at a supermarket, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Arlington TX. LaDonna said she's collecting the frozen goods for her neighbors. Rolling power outages this week have forced businesses to clear merchandise that needs refrigeration. Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP Winter_Weather_Texas_18613 An Oncor crew works on along Elsie Faye Higgins Street as power outages continue across the state after a second winter storm brought more snow and continued freezing temperatures to North Texas on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Dallas. Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP Winter_Weather_Texas_73140 Mighty Wash employee Fuastino "Frosty" Calderon watches his coworkers shovel the car wash's driveway from atop a pile of snow after slipping on ice Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 in Odessa, Texas. Calderon and his coworkers shoveled snow at the car wash on Wednesday as a way to help pass the time and keep from being stuck inside as the Permian Basin begins to recover from the severe winter storm that passed through Texas. Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP ( 1 /14) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Power outages in Texas dropped below 1 million on Thursday morning for the first time in four days, but many people remained without electricity or safe drinking water after winter storms wreaked havoc on the state’s power grid and utilities.

Meanwhile, heavy snow and ice were expected Thursday in the Appalachians, northern Maryland and southern Pennsylvania, with the wintry weather moving into the Northeast by nightfall.

In Little Rock, Arkansas, 15 inches of snow was on the ground Thursday after back-to-back storms, tying a record for snow depth set in 1918, the National Weather Service said.

More than 320,000 homes and businesses were without power in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama after a wave of storms dumped as much as 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow and ice across the region. In Tennessee, 12 people were rescued from boats after a dock weighed down by snow and ice collapsed on the Cumberland River on Wednesday night, the Nashville Fire Department said.

This week’s extreme weather has been blamed for the deaths of more than 30 people, some of whom perished while struggling to keep warm inside their homes. In the Houston area, one family succumbed to carbon monoxide from car exhaust in their garage. A grandmother and three children died when flames escaped the fireplace they were using to keep warm.

In Texas, about 560,000 homes and businesses were still without electricity Thursday morning, down from about 3 million the day before. But Texas’ grid manager, under fire for its response to the winter storm, has warned that the outages could fluctuate during hours of peak energy demand.

Adding to the misery, the snowy weather has jeopardized drinking water systems throughout the state.

Texas officials ordered 7 million people — a quarter of the population of the nation’s second-largest state — to boil tap water before drinking it following days of record low temperatures that damaged infrastructure and froze pipes.

In Austin, some hospitals faced a loss in water pressure and in some cases, heat.

“Because this is a state-wide emergency situation that is also impacting other hospitals within the Austin area, no one hospital currently has the capacity to accept transport of a large number of patients,” St. David’s South Austin Medical Center CEO David Huffstutler said in a statement.

Water pressure has fallen across the state because lines have frozen, and many residents are leaving faucets dripping in hopes of preventing pipes from freezing, said Toby Baker, executive director of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Gov. Greg Abbott urged residents to shut off water to their homes, if possible, to prevent more busted pipes and preserve pressure in municipal systems.

Weather-related outages have been particularly stubborn in Oregon, where some customers have been without power for almost a week. A Portland supermarket without power threw perishable food into dumpsters, leading to a clash between scavengers and police.

The damage to the power system was the worst in 40 years, said Maria Pope, CEO of Portland General Electric. At the peak of the storm, more than 350,000 customers in the Portland area were in the dark. More than 100,000 customers remained without power Thursday in Oregon.

“These are the most dangerous conditions we’ve ever seen in the history of PGE,” said Dale Goodman, director of utility operations, who declined to predict when all customers would have power restored.

Utilities from Minnesota to Texas have implemented rolling blackouts to ease the burden on strained power grids. The Southwest Power Pool, a group of utilities covering 14 states, said the blackouts were “a last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole.”

The weather also disrupted water systems in several Southern cities, including in New Orleans and Shreveport, Louisiana, where city fire trucks delivered water to several hospitals, and bottled water was being brought in for patients and staff, Shreveport television station KSLA reported.

Power was cut to a New Orleans facility that pumps drinking water from the Mississippi River. A spokeswoman for the Sewerage and Water Board said on-site generators were used until electricity was restored.

In the southwest Louisiana city of Lake Charles, Mayor Nic Hunter said Wednesday that water reserves remained low and local hospitals were faced with the possibility they might have to transfer patients to other areas.

___

Bleed reported from Little Rock, Arkansas. Associated Press journalists Gillian Flaccus in Portland, Ore.; Rebecca Reynolds Yonker in Louisville, Ky., Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Ala.; and Kevin McGill in New Orleans contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.