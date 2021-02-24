CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Orlando City soccer player arrested on sexual assault charge

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 12:48 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A player for the Orlando City Soccer Club and his brother are accused of sexually assaulting a woman, sheriff’s investigators said.

Jonathan Suarez-Cortes, 24, was arrested Tuesday night near Orlando, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The team said in a statement officials learned of its player’s arrest late Tuesday and are gathering more information.

“No further comment will be provided by the club until additional investigation of the alleged incident is complete,” the statement said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Major League Soccer said in a statement that Suarez-Cortez has been suspended pending an investigation by the the sheriff’s office and the league.

Sheriff’s investigators said the deputies responded Monday afternoon after a woman said she had been sexually assaulted by two men the previous afternoon. A special investigations detective took over the case and authorities were able to identify Jonathan Suarez-Cortes and his brother Rafael Suarez Jr. as suspects, the sheriff’s office said.

Suárez-Cortés, 24, is a defender for Orlando City, acquired on loan from Querétaro FC earlier this month, according to the team’s roster.

The men are being held in the Osceola County Jail. Lawyers for them were not available on jail records.

