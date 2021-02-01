CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. vaccine appointment call center | Biden on school plans | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Old power station building in southern Illinois imploded

The Associated Press

February 1, 2021, 7:54 PM

EAST ALTON, Ill. (AP) — Part of a shuttered power plant in southern Illinois has been demolished.

Crews imploded the Wood River Power Station building in East Alton shortly after 8 a.m. Monday,

East Alton Fire Chief Timothy Quigley said It will take at least another month for three smoke stacks at the site to be imploded, according to KTVI-TV.

The former Dynegy coal-fired power plant was closed in 2016. The site was purchased in 2019 and is being remediated by Liability Partners of St. Louis for possible new development, the Alton Daily News reported.

