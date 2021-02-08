CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. couple struggles with vaccine process | Who is DC making the vaccine accessible to? | See DC region's vaccine progress
Home » National News » New York Philharmonic launches…

New York Philharmonic launches on-demand streaming service

The Associated Press

February 8, 2021, 3:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Philharmonic launched an on-demand video and audio streaming service Monday called NYPhil+ that is available for $50 annually or $4.99 monthly.

Initial selections include David Lang’s “Prisoner of the State” and Julia Wolfe’s “Fire in My Mouth,” both with music director Jaap van Zweden, and a new concert featuring conductor David Robertson and pianist Emanuel Ax.

Selections include five decades of “Live From Lincoln Center” PBS telecasts and Facebook broadcasts.

There are no initial selections involving Leonard Bernstein, the Philharmonic’s music director from 1958-69.

New programs will be added in future months.

The Philharmonic stopped large-scale live concerts last March because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Music News | National News

Army CIO wants new governance council to drive discipline in IT spending

New review may give Pentagon rare chance to reinvent its advisory committees

Navy plans to implement nearly 60 recommendations to better inclusivity and diversity

Senate zipping through confirmations on the way to impeachment trial

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up