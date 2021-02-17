CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Justice Department charges 3…

Justice Department charges 3 North Korean computer programmers in broad range of global hacks

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 11:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department charges 3 North Korean computer programmers in broad range of global hacks.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

IRS tells Congress to invest in agency modernization efforts

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up