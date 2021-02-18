CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Former Illinois House Speaker…

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan resigns his seat amid bribery investigation

The Associated Press

February 18, 2021, 10:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan resigns his seat amid bribery investigation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up