Former Bishop Gunn singer Travis McCready faces drug charges

VIDALIA, La. (AP) — The onetime lead singer for the now defunct rock and country band Bishop Gunn has been arrested in Louisiana on drug and traffic charges, authorities said.

Travis McCready was arrested Thursday in Concordia Parish in the east-central part of the state.

McCready, 33, of Natchez, Mississippi, was taken to the Concordia Parish Jail on charges of failure to dim the lights on his vehicle, expired vehicle tag and no proof of insurance as well as charges alleging possession of Schedule I, Schedule II and Schedule III drugs, authorities said.

McCready, a resident of Natchez, Mississippi, where the band also had been based, was released on a $25,000 bond, The Natchez Democrat reported.

It was unknown if McCready has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The Bishop Gunn band broke up in February 2020, citing “internal issues.” It suspended all future activity including tour dates and new music releases.

With McCready as the group’s lead singer, Bishop Gunn made it to the top of the Billboard Blues Album chart in 2018 with their debut album “Natchez.” At the height of its run, Bishop Gunn toured in Europe with Slash after playing two cruises with Kid Rock and received multiple accolades from Rolling Stone Magazine’s top country charts.

Although the band has called it quits, McCready has performed solo in Natchez and elsewhere.

