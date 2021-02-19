AP Top U.S. News at 9:10 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Judge rejects Rep. Devin Nunes defamation suit against CNN Southern cities hit hard by storms face new crisis: No water…

Judge rejects Rep. Devin Nunes defamation suit against CNN Southern cities hit hard by storms face new crisis: No water Biden defends progress on COVID as weather delays 6M shots EXPLAINER: How have storms affected COVID-19 vaccinations? Suspected Russian hack fuels new US action on cybersecurity Doctors race to find, vaccinate vulnerable homebound people US unwinds Trump policy making asylum-seekers wait in Mexico Activist charged with felony stemming from Kenosha protests Guns in capitol buildings divide states after armed protests Weather experts: Lack of planning caused cold catastrophe Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.