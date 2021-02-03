CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » 3 Kansas police officers…

3 Kansas police officers injured by shotgun in vacant home

The Associated Press

February 28, 2021, 11:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Three Wichita, Kansas, police officers were injured by a shotgun blast when they checked out a vacant home, authorities said.

Wichita Police said Sunday that a modified, loaded shotgun discharged as the officers entered the home around 4 p.m. Saturday. Investigators determined that no one in the home at the time, but the homeowners had called police suspecting someone was inside after noticing that some windows were open.

Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. One officer was in serious but stable condition and the other was being treated for minor injuries. A third officer who was hurt was treated at a hospital Saturday and released.

Officers surrounded the home for several hours Saturday before determining that no one was inside. Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said at a news conference Saturday evening that it wasn’t immediately clear whether the house had been booby trapped before officers arrived.

Officers from the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are helping Wichita police investigate what happened.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

IRS tells Congress to invest in agency modernization efforts

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up