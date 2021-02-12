CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CVS to offer COVID vaccine | Some DC data absent | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » National News » 12-year-old charged with attempting…

12-year-old charged with attempting to kill younger brother

The Associated Press

February 4, 2021, 11:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy accused of stabbing his younger brother in far northwestern Wisconsin can be charged with attempted intentional homicide, a judge has ruled.

According to a criminal complaint, the older boy stabbed his 7-year-old sibling once in the back, twice in the abdomen and once in the chest in the Jan. 11 attack at a home on Solon Springs, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) south of Duluth, Minnesota.

The younger boy survived the attack and told police his older brother put a pillow over his face during the stabbing to mute his screams, KBJR-TV reported.

The judge made the ruling during a preliminary hearing Wednesday in adult court. The case could still be sent back to juvenile court; a hearing on that decision was scheduled for March 5.

In Wisconsin, juveniles over the age of 10 accused of attempted first-degree intentional homicide are first sent to adult court.

The 12-year-old is being held at the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Eau Claire.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

In his first 2 weeks in office, Biden easily outmatched his 4 previous predecessors with new EOs

Pentagon will review the efficiency and need for advisory boards, fires nearly all members

IBM taps head of its New York state business to be new federal lead

Former head of DHS digital service to be new CIO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up