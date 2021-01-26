CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
WVa man sentenced for taking donations for service members

The Associated Press

January 26, 2021, 4:08 AM

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A prosecutor says a West Virginia man has been sentenced to more than three years for taking money that donors believed would be used to send care packages to deployed service members.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell says 30-year-old Christopher T. Engle of Bunker Hill was sentenced to 41 months Monday for wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Engle’s company, Hearts2Heros, solicited contributions and misrepresented that the organization was a charity.

A press release from Powell’s office says Engle was ordered to pay $286,000 in restitution.

The release says donors numbered in the thousands, from West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

