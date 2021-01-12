INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Update on bridges | Star-studded lineup | National Guard security
Suspect in deadly New Jersey shooting arrested in Maryland

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 6:05 AM

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — U.S. marshals in Maryland have arrested a man wanted in a deadly shooting in New Jersey.

Members of a fugitive task force on Monday apprehended Angel Torres, 31, of Glassboro, at a hotel in Baltimore.

Torres was charged with murder in the Jan. 2 shooting of Michael Giancola, 24, of Collingswood.

Police found Giancola suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had crashed into a pole in Camden, according to the Camden County prosecutor’s office. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Torres was awaiting an extradition hearing.

