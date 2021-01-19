CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers receive vaccine | US boosting vaccine deliveries | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
Driver fatally trapped between car, parking garage machine

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 2:14 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A motorist was killed when her head became trapped between her vehicle and a payment machine at a parking garage in Ohio’s capital city.

Columbus police responded to the garage around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday after a security guard found the woman, whose name was not released. A review of security camera footage showed the incident had occurred around 11:30 p.m. Monday, as the woman was leaving the garage.

The woman was going to use a credit card to pay for her parking but dropped the card outside the vehicle, authorities said. When she reached down to pick it up, she accidentally stepped on the car’s accelerator and the vehicle moved forward, trapping her head.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

