CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Inova reschedules canceled vaccine appointments | DC improves vaccine booking site | Trying to get vaccinated in Montgomery Co.? | Latest regional test results
Home » National News » Biden in first remarks…

Biden in first remarks as president says ‘This is America’s day’ and ‘Democracy has prevailed’

The Associated Press

January 20, 2021, 11:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden in first remarks as president says ‘This is America’s day’ and ‘Democracy has prevailed.’

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

Soldiers get more relaxed grooming standards after board looks at uniform inclusivity

Biden memo enhances independence of federal scientists from political appointees

Biden administration expected to ramp up use of Defense Production Act in response to COVID

COVID helped teach Army how to build classified networks, both on and off bases

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up