WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden in first remarks as president says ‘This is America’s day’ and ‘Democracy has prevailed.’
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 20, 2021, 11:57 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden in first remarks as president says ‘This is America’s day’ and ‘Democracy has prevailed.’
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.