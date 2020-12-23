Troopers: 2 men shot sitting inside their car in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Two men were shot and wounded while sitting inside their car at parking lot of…

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Two men were shot and wounded while sitting inside their car at parking lot of a convenience store in Delaware.

Delaware State Police said in a news release the victims were shot once in their lower body on Monday.

Authorities say unknown suspects traveling in another vehicle stopped on a road in front of the parking lot in New Castle and fired.

The victims were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say the suspects were believed to be traveling in a “light-colored” sedan.

