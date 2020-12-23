CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » Troopers: 2 men shot…

Troopers: 2 men shot sitting inside their car in Delaware

The Associated Press

December 23, 2020, 9:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Two men were shot and wounded while sitting inside their car at parking lot of a convenience store in Delaware.

Delaware State Police said in a news release the victims were shot once in their lower body on Monday.

Authorities say unknown suspects traveling in another vehicle stopped on a road in front of the parking lot in New Castle and fired.

The victims were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say the suspects were believed to be traveling in a “light-colored” sedan.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

How the Biden administration can make DoD an innovation powerhouse

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up