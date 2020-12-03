CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Authorities: Suspects missing after police chase, crash

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 8:32 AM

WILMINGTON, Del. — Authorities say suspects who were fleeing in a car from police investigating reports of gunshots fired in Delaware crashed their vehicle and escaped on foot. Delaware State Police say the suspects fled in a car Wednesday morning.

Wilmington police who were responding to the report in the city then started chasing them. The Delaware News Journal reports the suspects’ vehicle later crashed on a road near Claymont and they ran away.

That road was temporarily closed but reopened before 1 p.m. Police did not specify how many suspects fled. They were still missing as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Wilmington police say they will release more information when it becomes available.

