CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Federal funding unresolved | CDC travel guidance | Beware of COVID-19 scams | Latest test results
Home » National News » Women plead guilty in…

Women plead guilty in Virginia to drug, laundering charges

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 9:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Federal officials say two Mississippi sisters have pleaded guilty to distributing synthetic marijuana and laundering millions of dollars in proceeds of the sales.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 51-year-old Kimberly Drumm and 49-year-old Bonnie Turner, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, pleaded guilty on Monday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

Court documents said the two women and a co-defendant led a southern California-based operation from which buyers could order synthetic marijuana, sometimes referred to as “spice.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

Continuing resolution just one of many pressing issues on Congress' to-do list

Biden to nominate Yellen, highlight diversity on econ team

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up