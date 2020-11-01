ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » National News » State issues coronavirus-related fines…

State issues coronavirus-related fines to 6 establishments

The Associated Press

November 1, 2020, 1:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Division of Public Health issued fines to six establishments in October for not following guidelines meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Delaware State News reported that the fines ranged from $100 to $15,000. The largest fine was issued to BPG Sports, which operates a sports complex in Wilmington.

The state said student athletes didn’t wear face coverings in 30 volleyball games.

The company was assessed $500 per violation, resulting in a $15,000 fine. Others fined include restaurants, a hotel and an American Legion Post.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Results from Virginia's Congressional races

DoD's Space Development Agency shows how fast the FAR can be

Results from Maryland's Congressional races

Is HHS seeking a scapegoat for decision to cut back Program Support Center services?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up