Delaware to temporarily suspend visitation at some prisons

The Associated Press

November 11, 2020, 3:04 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Department of Correction says it is temporarily suspending in-person visitation in all of its Level V prison and Level IV work release and violation of probation facilities as a precaution to protect inmates and staff from COVID-19.

The department says the temporary suspension take effect on Thursday.

It comes as public health officials report rapidly increasing numbers of positive COVID-19 test results among the general population and indications of significant community spread of the disease.

There are only two isolated cases of COVID-19 among inmates, both from Sussex Correctional Institution. These isolated cases were identified through proactive screening and testing and both are receiving treatment.

