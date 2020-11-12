CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Unprecedented surge’ in cases possible after Thanksgiving | Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | Latest coronavirus test results
Delaware reports 2 new COVID deaths, bringing total to 724

The Associated Press

November 12, 2020, 10:07 AM

DOVER, Del. — The state of Delaware is reporting two more COVID-19 related deaths.

The Delaware State News reported Wednesday that the people who died were Sussex County residents.

They were ages 55 and 85 and had underlying health conditions, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.

Delaware’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths is now 724.

And the state’s total number of positive cases is 27,342.

The number of hospitalizations is 126, with 25 of those being considered critical.

Meanwhile, the state also reported that a total of 14,380 people have recovered from the virus.

The number of people who’ve tested negative for the virus is 343,283.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

