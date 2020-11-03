Biden cruises to home-state victory over Trump in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden has scored a home-state victory over Republican President Donald Trump in…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden has scored a home-state victory over Republican President Donald Trump in Delaware.

Biden’s win Tuesday was not unexpected. Democrats heavily outnumber Republicans in Delaware.

They also constituted the entire congressional delegation and controlled all branches of state government going into the election.

The victory gives Biden Delaware’s three electoral votes. While Biden spent much of this year campaigning virtually from his Greenville home because of the coronavirus, Trump never visited the state.

In 2016, Trump lost in Delaware to Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.