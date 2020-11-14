CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. pandemic restrictions | Is Wreaths Across America happening at Arlington? | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures, Global

AP Week in Pictures, Global

The Associated Press

November 14, 2020, 3:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NOV. 7 – 13, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

VA shares recipes for success with new customer experience 'cookbook' for agencies

TSP prepping new services for participants in 2022 with completion of a major procurement

Deadline to send data to federal cyber dashboard coming in 2021

LabCFTC proving financial regulatory sector and innovation is not an oxymoron

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up