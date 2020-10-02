Officer accused of forcing sex act in car gets probation

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A former Delaware police officer who was accused of forcing a woman to perform a sex…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A former Delaware police officer who was accused of forcing a woman to perform a sex act in his patrol car has been sentenced to a year of probation after being convicted of official misconduct.

Thomas Oliver Jr. was sentenced on the misdemeanor charge Friday.

He was acquitted by a jury in December on more serious charges of rape, sexual extortion and having sex with someone in police custody.

Prosecutors asked that the former Wilmington police officer be sentenced to at least six months in prison for abusing his authority and the public trust.

