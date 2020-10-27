ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
Man accused of threatening troopers with baseball bat

The Associated Press

October 27, 2020, 9:15 AM

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man accused of threatening troopers with a wooden and metal baseball bat while they were responding to a call has been arrested.

Delaware State Police said in a news release that the incident happened Sunday night when troopers arrived at a home in Millsboro regarding a disorderly subject. Troopers found 48-year-old Theodore A. Guajardo intoxicated at the home.

The release said Guajardo had refused to leave the home when asked by the resident.

Authorities said Guajardo eventually began to swing the bat “recklessly” toward the troopers. He was arrested after troopers used a stun gun on him.

It was not clear if Guajardo had an attorney who could comment.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

