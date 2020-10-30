ELECTION NEWS: Follow election coverage live | Election night protest in DC | Photos around the DC region | Photos across the US
Delaware residents charged with illegal gathering amid COVID

The Associated Press

October 30, 2020, 2:38 PM

NEWARK, Del. — Police in the city that is host to Delaware’s largest university have raided several parties and charged more than 60 people with violating a coronavirus ordinance on unlawful social gatherings.

The charges were filed after Newark police responded to loud music complaints at three separate residences late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Police cited a total of 63 people.

They face city penalties, including fines and community service.

University of Delaware police assisted Newark Police at all three locations and referred any students for possible sanctions by the school.

The punishment for students could include suspension or expulsion.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

