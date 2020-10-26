ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
AP Top U.S. News at 11:50 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 26, 2020, 12:00 AM

Fed up: California restaurants seek booze, health fee refund

Coronavirus deaths are rising again in the US, as feared

Under Trump, US no longer leads world on refugee protections

Black contractor braves threats in removing Richmond statues

Feeding Houston’s hungry: 1M pounds of food daily for needy

Global pandemic hits home in the West Virginia mountains

Lilly antibody drug fails in a COVID-19 study; others go on

Fear and anxiety spike in virus hot spots across US

As virus resurges, so does fear of more economic pain ahead

Minnesota couple avoids prison time in son’s drowning death

