CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Danger in letting kids spend excessive time online | DMV venues to light up for Red Alert | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » The number of COVID…

The number of COVID deaths in Delaware rises to 605

The Associated Press

September 1, 2020, 8:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. — The number of people who’ve died in Delaware from the coronavirus is now 605.

The Delaware State News reports that the latest death was announced Monday by the Delaware Division of Public Health.

The 94-year-old Kent County woman who died was the resident of a nursing home and had no underlying health conditions.

Kent County has had 110 deaths. New Castle County has had 300.

Sussex County has had 195.

The state’s total number of virus cases is 17,429.

There are 58 people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Delaware. Of those, 16 are considered critical. The percentage of positive tests is 4.3%.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up