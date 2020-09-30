Police: Man wanted for shooting at officers found dead

GLASGOW PINES, Del. — Police in Delaware say that a man who was wanted for shooting at officers has been…

GLASGOW PINES, Del. — Police in Delaware say that a man who was wanted for shooting at officers has been found dead in an apparent suicide.

The News Journal reported Tuesday that police said that Khairon Edwards was found dead in a home in Pennsylvania. Authorities in Delaware had offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to Edwards’ arrest.

New Castle County police that Edwards had shot at officers when they tried to arrest him during an investigation of shots being fired. Police said they received information Tuesday that Edwards was in Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

Police there said there were numerous attempts to get him out of the home. Officers eventually went inside and found Edwards dead.

