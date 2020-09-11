Delaware officials encourage rodeo attendees to get tested for virus

Health officials in Delaware are encouraging anyone who attended a recent rodeo event to get tested for the coronavirus.

The Delaware State News reported Thursday that Delaware Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay has expressed serious concerns about the potential for community spread.

The News Journal reported that as many as 1,500 people attended the event in Bridgeville in Sussex County.

Video shows hundreds of people packed together throughout the day and into the evening.

Many were not wearing face masks. Outdoor gatherings can have no more than 250 people under the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

