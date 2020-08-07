CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fall school plans | Jazz festival at beach postponed | Latest coronavirus test results
Police release name of Delaware woman killed during Tropical Storm Isaias

The Associated Press

August 7, 2020, 11:22 AM

MILFORD, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police have released the name of a woman who was killed when a tree branch fell on her during Tropical Storm Isaias.

Officials said troopers were called to a residence on North Shore Drive in Milford late Tuesday morning after a family member could not find 73-year-old Gloria Babel.

Authorities searched the surrounding area and found Babel’s body underneath a large branch that had broken off a tree.

