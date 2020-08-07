Police release name of Delaware woman killed during Tropical Storm Isaias

Delaware State Police have released the name of a woman who was killed when a tree branch fell on her during Tropical Storm Isaias.

MILFORD, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police have released the name of a woman who was killed when a tree branch fell on her during Tropical Storm Isaias.

Officials said troopers were called to a residence on North Shore Drive in Milford late Tuesday morning after a family member could not find 73-year-old Gloria Babel.

Authorities searched the surrounding area and found Babel’s body underneath a large branch that had broken off a tree.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.