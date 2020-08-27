CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How an overnight camp navigates pandemic | Montgomery Co. plans town hall about contact tracing for private schools | Latest coronavirus test results
Former NatGeo photographer pleads guilty to tax evasion

The Associated Press

August 27, 2020, 12:54 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former National Geographic photographer is facing up to five years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000 or more after pleading guilty to tax evasion.

Bruce Kevin Fleming of Lewes, Delaware, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single count of tax evasion. His sentencing is set for Jan. 6.

Prosecutors agreed to drop 15 other counts in an indictment charging Fleming with failing to file income tax returns from 2012 to 2016, failing to pay federal taxes withheld from employees of his Lewes photo gallery, and diverting funds from a corporation he set up to pay for personal expenses.

