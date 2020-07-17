CORONAVIRUS NEWS: UMD makes SAT/ACT scores optional for 2021 | Fall school plans | Latest local coronavirus test results
Police: Delaware man charged with operating sex ring

The Associated Press

July 17, 2020, 10:41 AM

GEORGETOWN, Del. — Police in Delaware say they’ve busted a commercial sex operation and arrested a man on felony prostitution charges.

The Daily Times of Salisbury, Maryland reported Thursday that Ismeal Ayala was taken into custody by Delaware State Police without incident.

The 33-year-old lived in Georgetown and allegedly operated from his home.

Delaware State Police said they executed a search warrant after learning that a large scale sex ring was operating there.

Police said they were able to contact two victims of the sex ring at the home and found “obvious signs” of a commercial sex operation as well as about $1,700 in suspected illegal proceeds.

