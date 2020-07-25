CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC orders travelers from 'high-risk areas' to self-quarantine | More than a third of patients feel symptoms for weeks | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures, Global

AP Week in Pictures, Global

The Associated Press

July 25, 2020, 11:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JULY 18 – 24, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up