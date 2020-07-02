CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 test results in DC, Md. and Va. | Parents, staff comment on Prince George's fall school plans | Fairfax City's Main Street becomes outdoor dining
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 2, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cases spike in Sunbelt, other states back off on reopening

Stonewall Jackson removed from Richmond’s Monument Avenue

LAPD funding slashed by $150M, reducing number of officers

Video: Florida police laugh about shooting rubber bullets

Closing bars to stop coronavirus spread is backed by science

Movement for Black Lives plans virtual national convention

Seattle police forcibly clear ‘lawless’ protest zone

Citing racial bias, San Francisco will end mug shots release

Appeals court lifts restraint against Trump book publisher

Urban-rural divide on display in Oklahoma’s primary election

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up