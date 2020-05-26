West Virginia man charged in fatal crash involving newlyweds

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police have charged a man in a fatal crash involving a newlywed couple.…

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police have charged a man in a fatal crash involving a newlywed couple.

Police Sgt. A.P. Christian told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that the crash on Sunday in Montcalm killed Corey McKinney and injured his wife, Sabrina McKinney, who was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Christian said the McKinneys were married Saturday.

The trooper said 40-year-old Ricky Lynn Olivo Jr. of Woodstock, Virginia, was charged with DUI with death and DUI with serious injury.

He said a preliminary investigation found that Olivo was left of the center when the head-on crash occurred. Online jail records don’t say whether Olivo has an attorney.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.