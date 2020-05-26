Home » National News » West Virginia man charged…

West Virginia man charged in fatal crash involving newlyweds

The Associated Press

May 26, 2020, 10:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police have charged a man in a fatal crash involving a newlywed couple.

Police Sgt. A.P. Christian  told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that the crash on Sunday in Montcalm killed Corey McKinney and injured his wife, Sabrina McKinney,  who was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Christian said the McKinneys were married Saturday.

The trooper said 40-year-old Ricky Lynn Olivo Jr. of Woodstock, Virginia, was charged with DUI with death and DUI with serious injury.

He said a preliminary investigation found that Olivo was left of the center when the head-on crash occurred. Online jail records don’t say whether Olivo has an attorney.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up