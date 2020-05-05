People who work for themselves to get unemployment benefits

DOVER, Del. — The state of Delaware will soon allow independent contractors and people who work for themselves to file…

DOVER, Del. — The state of Delaware will soon allow independent contractors and people who work for themselves to file for unemployment.

The Delaware State News reports that the benefits will be available starting Monday.

Such workers are not typically ineligible for jobless benefits. But a federal stimulus measure has temporarily expanded eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic.

People in Delaware who are eligible will receive $600 per week from the federal government.

Benefits from the state range from $133 to $400 a week.

More than 75,000 Delaware residents have filed for unemployment since the state’s first coronavirus case was reported.

