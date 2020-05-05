Home » National News » Man with six DUI…

Man with six DUI convictions charged with drunken driving

The Associated Press

May 5, 2020, 11:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — State police say a Delaware man has been charged with drunken driving for the seventh time after a fight with his girlfriend.

Authorities say 54-year-old Bretley W. Knox of Seaford was seen driving erratically Sunday night before stopping his truck and beating a female passenger before driving off again.

Knox was later taken into custody at his home. A computer check revealed that he has been convicted six times for drunken driving.

Knox is charged with seventh Offense DUI, resisting arrest, offensive touching and disorderly conduct.

He was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution with bond set at $26,200 cash.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up