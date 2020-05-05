Man with six DUI convictions charged with drunken driving

SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — State police say a Delaware man has been charged with drunken driving for the seventh time…

SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — State police say a Delaware man has been charged with drunken driving for the seventh time after a fight with his girlfriend.

Authorities say 54-year-old Bretley W. Knox of Seaford was seen driving erratically Sunday night before stopping his truck and beating a female passenger before driving off again.

Knox was later taken into custody at his home. A computer check revealed that he has been convicted six times for drunken driving.

Knox is charged with seventh Offense DUI, resisting arrest, offensive touching and disorderly conduct.

He was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution with bond set at $26,200 cash.

