Judge rejects former doctor’s appeal in drugs-for-sex case

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has rejected an appeal from a former doctor whose medical license was permanently revoked after he prescribed opioids to a patient in exchange for sex.

The judge ruled Friday that the state’s decision to revoke the license of Nihar B. Gala last year was supported by substantial evidence and free of legal error.

The judge likewise affirmed the state’ decision to revoke Gala’s controlled substances registration.

Authorities said Gala repeatedly prescribed powerful painkillers to a female patient suffering from opioid addiction in late 2016 without proper documentation and with no legitimate medical purpose.

