Police: Delaware officer shoots, kills dog charging at him

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say an officer shot and killed a dog that charged at him in…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say an officer shot and killed a dog that charged at him in a fire station parking lot.

New Castle County police said in a statement Sunday that the officer was walking inside the Wilmington station from his cruiser when a dog ran across the lot toward him.

Police said the officer tried to get back in his car, but was forced to shoot the animal as it continued to approach. Officials said the dog was taken to an animal hospital and later died.

The officer wasn’t hurt. Investigators said they determined that the same dog had previously gotten loose and attacked at least one other person.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.