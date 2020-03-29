Delaware man faces drug charges after crashing into cemetery

A Delaware man faces drug charges after crashing into a cemetery in the Rehoboth Beach area, driving over several headstones.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — State troopers in Delaware arrested a man on drug charges after they said he drove into a cemetery and over headstones.

The Delaware State Police said in a news release that troopers were dispatched to a single vehicle collision on Saturday morning. The release said investigators determined the driver had traveled through a red light, crashed through a brick wall and driven over several headstones at the Midway Presbyterian Church cemetery in the Rehoboth Beach area.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

The suspect, identified as David M. Adkins, was found a short distance away arrested on charges including driving under the influence and drug possession.

