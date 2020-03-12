Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 8:36 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 12, 2020, 12:00 AM

Americans adjust to new life, hunker down amid coronavirus

Pregnant 19-year-old dies trying to climb US border wall

Lawyers: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in Va. jail

A hospitalized Weinstein ‘has not given up,’ his lawyer says

Italians in New York, family in Italy worry for each other

The city sleeps: New York bans big gatherings, museums close

Fallout from coronavirus reaches from Italy to Wall Street

Talking to kids about virus? Experts say be calm and honest

Coronavirus concerns disrupt work at US state capitols

Washington strains for virus response as institutions close

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up