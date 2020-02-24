Home » National News » Thousands honor Kobe, Gianna…

Thousands honor Kobe, Gianna Bryant at Los Angeles memorial

February 24, 2020, 4:00 PM

Thousands gathered Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to bid farewell to hoops legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were among nine killed Jan. 26 when their helicopter plummeted into a California hillside.

The event, titled “A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant,” began at 1 p.m. ET.

Watch an archive of the memorial below.

