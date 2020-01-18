Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 7:49 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 18, 2020, 12:00 AM

Thousands gather for Women’s March rallies across the US

ICE ups ante in standoff with NYC: ‘This is not a request’

LGBT activists say new bills target transgender youth

Ohio State doctor abuse investigation, suits have cost $9.8M

Gun-rights activists gear up for show of force in Virginia

Winter storm brings heavy snow, ice to Midwest, Northeast

Boy arrested after shooting that killed 4 in small Utah town

Reservations brace for winter storms amid slow recovery

Records reveal concerns of deceased GOP redistricting expert

Coming around again: Famous ice disk seems to be re-forming

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up