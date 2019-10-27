Home » National News » President Trump booed at…

President Trump booed at Nats Park during World Series Game 5

Jack Pointer

October 27, 2019, 11:27 PM

A politician showing their face at a sporting event is nothing new. Generally, it means a mix of boos and cheers, with the boo/cheer ratio determined by the politics of whoever showed up for the game that day.

When the face of our 45th president was shown on the jumbotron at Nats Park during Game 5 of the World Series, fans’ voices seemed to reflect a majority of disapproval Sunday evening.

Were those boos or cheers for President Donald Trump Sunday night? IBM presents “You Make the Call.”

Here’s the instant replay.

Here’s the replay from an alternate angle.

And from a third angle.

And from a fourth angle.

For what it’s worth, a chant of “lock him up” began from at least one area of the ballpark.

Some folks got their own pro-impeachment signs on national TV.

And others dropped an “Impeach Trump!” banner from right field.

There was also a game, but it’s probably best that we don’t discuss that right now.

(No word if Trump ran in the Presidents Race.)

