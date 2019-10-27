When President Trump's face was shown on the big screen at Nationals Park during World Series Game 5, fans mostly showed disapproval Sunday evening.

A politician showing their face at a sporting event is nothing new. Generally, it means a mix of boos and cheers, with the boo/cheer ratio determined by the politics of whoever showed up for the game that day.

When the face of our 45th president was shown on the jumbotron at Nats Park during Game 5 of the World Series, fans’ voices seemed to reflect a majority of disapproval Sunday evening.

Were those boos or cheers for President Donald Trump Sunday night? IBM presents “You Make the Call.”

Here’s the instant replay.

Here’s the replay from an alternate angle.

The Nationals Park crowd loudly booed President Trump after he was introduced. An inning later, some fans chanted, “Lock him up! Lock him up!” Game 5 of the World Series is the first MLB game that Trump has attended as president. pic.twitter.com/EqirCKAq0z — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) October 28, 2019

And from a third angle.

Here’s video of Trump getting booed again, this time by the whole stadium. pic.twitter.com/ppRpQzWWap — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 28, 2019

And from a fourth angle.

Here’s what the cheers for the troops turned into boos for Trump sounded like from my vantage point. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/xJDc0TG9KP — Aamer Madhani (@AamerISmad) October 28, 2019

For what it’s worth, a chant of “lock him up” began from at least one area of the ballpark.

Full on “LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!” chants heard throughout the crowd at Nats Park after President Trump was announced and shown on screen here #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/1ktVXkHYFy — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 28, 2019

Some folks got their own pro-impeachment signs on national TV.

“Veterans for Impeachment” sign behind home plate tonight pic.twitter.com/trBa9Irx3H — Andrew Beaujon (@abeaujon) October 28, 2019

And others dropped an “Impeach Trump!” banner from right field.

There is a new banner at Nationals Park now. pic.twitter.com/f0Dha1TVFF — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) October 28, 2019

There was also a game, but it’s probably best that we don’t discuss that right now.

(No word if Trump ran in the Presidents Race.)

